Police appeal for missing Bridlington man Mark Hancock

Humberside Police are appealing for information about missing man Mark Hancock from Bridlington.

Officers have made checks at his address in Bridlington and a friend has said that he last spoke to Mark on July 30, but as yet police haven’t been able to find him.

Police believe the 55-year-old may have travelled to South Yorkshire.

A spokesperson said:"We have been liaising with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police about Mr Hancock, who we think could still be in the county, possibly Doncaster.

"He has been known to travel to Scarborough in North Yorkshire as well.

"Do you know where he is? Can you help? Please quote log 162 of 26 July 2019."