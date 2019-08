Humberside Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify two men in connection with the use of stolen bank cards in Bridlington.

The stolen cards were used at shops on Quay Road, Bridlington, on July 22.

The bank cards were stolen from a house on St Thomas Road during a burglary on the same day.

A spokesperson said: "If you can identify either or both of these men please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 125 11/07/19."