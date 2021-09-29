Police advice to combat crime in rural areas

Humberside Police is offering some crime prevention advice to rural communities to help deter and prevent the theft of livestock and machinery.

Although this type of crime reduced during 2020, the force expects that thefts of livestock and machinery will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Livestock theft has become an organised crime with thousands of pounds worth of sheep being stolen each year across the region.

Officers said that if you see any unusual vehicles loading livestock or people hanging around that seem suspicious report them by calling Humberside Police on 101.

If it is an emergency – a crime is in progress or someone is in danger – the advice is to call 999.

A police spokesman said: “The theft of a farmer’s livestock has a major impact on them. Not just in the short term but the loss of a bloodline, bred over several generations, has a long lasting financial and emotional impact on the farmer, their family and their community.

“According to research from NFU Mutual, machinery theft is reported to be costing the industry in the region of £40 million annually, with quad bikes, power tools and 4×4 vehicles all stolen in larger numbers by what is thought to be planned thefts. Where possible, vehicles should be kept in a lockable garage or building, with security lighting. They should always be locked when not in use.

“People should install immobilisers, chip keys, and trackers – and keep records or photographs of serial numbers and vehicles.

“We are aware of a number of reported thefts of GPS tractor receivers and screens across the county.

“These units are essential piece of equipment for the farming community.

“If not in use, disconnect, remove and secure these items in a safe location. Remove from roof if not in use and tractor is being used on road – this will prevent advertising the fact you have a receiver.”