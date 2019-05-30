Plogging is coming to Bridlington - this is what it is all about

What do you get if you cross jogging with litter-picking?

The answer is ‘plogging’ - and it is coming to Bridlington.

It is a new craze which encourages people to get fit and tidy up their neighbourhood and Bridlington Road Runners are giving it a go for the first time next month.

Martin Hutchinson from the club said: “You can jog or walk while cleaning the beach up. We’ll probably cover just a mile or two and afterwards we will go for a coffee at Richie’s Cafe-Bar. If it goes well, we will look at doing it more regularly.”

Anyone can join in, regardless of fitness levels, and you can meet near the lifeboat station at 6.30pm on Thursday, June 13.

Bridlington Road Runners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at East Riding Leisure Bridlington at 6.30pm.