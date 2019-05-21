Plants beautify £5m park area

Leading commercial nursery Johnsons of Whixley has teamed up with Ashlea Ltd to beautify a new £5m park in Bridlington.

The park, Gypsey Race, was partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund and follows the banks of the stream, providing new walking and cycling routes, a play area and improved habitats for wildlife.

New signs will be fitted throughout the park celebrating the heritage of those who have worked and lived along the Gypsey Race as well as revealing information about the wildlife in the park.

Ashlea’s works included the installation of coir rolls, turfing, planting trees, herbaceous and grasses.

Johnsons supplied more than 6,000 plants and 180 trees for the project, with varieties such as 35, Ulmus ‘New Horizon’ 30-35 girth, Tilia cordata ‘Greenspire’, Prunus ‘avium Plena’ and Pinus sylvestris.

Johnsons of Whixley marketing co-ordinator, Eleanor Richardson, said: “It’s great to see our plants bringing this new £5m project to life.”

Managing director Wayne Dand, from Ashlea Ltd, added: “We are delighted with the outcome of this project.”