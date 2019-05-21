Plans for first Bridlington Pride festival in 2020

Bridlington Pride is holding its first monthly LGBT+ forum next week, as it looks to organise the town’s first Pride festival in 2020.

A spokesman for the group said: “We’re holding the Forum every month with hopes that we can get members of Bridlington community to inform us of what they want out of Pride in months leading up to, and on the day of, Bridlington’s first Pride event next year.

“The Forum will also be an opportunity for us to keep the community up to date with where we are in the process, such as what events we will be holding to fund-raise or raise awareness within Bridlington and surrounding areas, and also for local business owners or individuals to get involved with working alongside us.”

The meeting takes place at the Hilderthorpe pub at 6.30pm next Wednesday, May 29.