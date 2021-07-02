Plans for 470 homes at the Strawberry Fields site expected to get the go-ahead

A proposal for 470 homes on the Strawberry Fields site is expected to be approved by the ERYC planning committee. Image from East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning portal

The proposal is predicted to get the thumbs up when the East Riding of Yorkshire Planning planning committee meets on Thursday, July 8.

The plan, by Keepmoat Homes Ltd for the northern side of Kingsgate, is for 470 dwellings with associated infrastructure, open space, and landscaping following outline planning permission.

The application was referred to a planning committee meeting following a request from Bridlington Town Council, which strongly recommended refusal of the application.

The town council recommended the application be refused and referred it to a committee meeting to be fully investigated because of the impact of an application of this size on this particular area of Bridlington.

14 objections have also been received by ERYC covering a variety of issues.

The overall mix for this site would include; 138 four bedroom dwellings, 223 three bedroom dwellings, 97 two bedroom dwellings and 12 one bedroom dwellings. Within this, there has been 8 two bedroom bungalows proposed.

A report said: “The amended plans include the submission of a viability appraisal, which demonstrates that it is unviable to provide any affordable housing on the development site.

“However, the applicant has confirmed that affordable housing is to be provided on this site by grant funding from Homes England for the provision of the affordable housing.

“This is because Homes England do not provide funding to developments that have been secured through s106 agreements.

“As such, the applicant still seeks to provide 94 affordable houses within the site, but has provided 0% viability appraisal in order to secure the necessary funding for this.