Plan agreed to create an LGBT+ youth group for Bridlington and surrounding area

An LGBT+ youth group will launch at the end of September.

The meeting was attended by Donna Walker and Gabrielle Gauci-Duffill (Bridlington Pride); volunteer Sammy Hoyle; Deonne Kendall (City Health Care Partnership); Nicola Knaggs, Devan Witter, and Fiona Turner (ERVAS); Adam Tipping (Wolds Pride); Andy Train (Chair of Hull and East Riding LGBT+ Forum and Global Advisory Council Member for Interpride); and East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Bridlington Town Councillor Andy Walker.

A spokesperson said: “It was agreed that the best possible way to establish the new group would be under the umbrella of Bridlington Pride with support from ERVAS and Lollipop in Beverley, and that anonymity should be at the forefront of all decisions made about the group and any activities.

“The organisation will require volunteers to help with either the day-to-day running and/or as a committee member with Bridlington Pride, as well as funding or sponsorship, as the service will be completely free to use.

“The group will see its launch at the end of September (date and venue to be announced later) and will take the form of a consultation evening.

“The young people, wishing to use the group, will be invited to voice their suggestions about the structure of the meetings and to offer ideas for its new name.”