Pigeon trapped by Manor Street netting dies despite rescue mission by fire service crews and the RSPCA

Humberside Fire Service crews were called out to Manor Street in Bridlington on Saturday (September 18) at around 6.35pm to free a pigeon from some netting.

A 13.5 metre ladder was used in the operation and it was left with the RSPCA.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We attended an incident about a pigeon trapped in netting at a building on Manor Street.

“The fire service were at the scene and had managed to free the bird but the pigeon was seriously injured.

“He had lost a leg and was suffering from severe blood loss so sadly he had to be put to sleep to end his suffering.

“A large number of these involve bird-deterrent netting. Unfortunately bird-deterrent netting is often fixed in high or hard-to-reach areas, making the rescue of trapped animals difficult and dangerous.”

“If you have seen dead birds in netting, or where you are aware of a regular issue of birds becoming trapped in netting, the RSPCA would be grateful if you could please forward the address, property owner (if known) and date of the incident to [email protected]

“We will then write to the owner with advice and guidance about resolving the issue.

“More information on our Wild birds and netting project can be found on our website at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/livingwith.”