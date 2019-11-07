IN PICTURES: 'Vibrant community groups' showcase and celebrate their work in Bridlington

The free event organised for “vibrant community groups” took place at Christ Church. It was a jointly-organised event with East Riding Voluntary Action Service, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Coast & Vale Community Action. Social Enterprise Ambassador in Bridlington, Claire Thomas, said: "We welcomed over 40 community and voluntary groups to a Fayre showcasing and celebrating their work. The people of Bridlington were able to find out what’s going on in the community, consider volunteering opportunities and find information and support. There were also goods to buy from local groups like Bridlington Men in Sheds, the Women’s Institute and R-evolution selling low-cost bikes. Guest speakers were from the Guide Dogs for the Blind, the HEY Smile Foundation, Timebank and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. Some people enjoyed a taster session of yoga or singing. Feedback from the public included – ‘good atmosphere, with a buzz about the place’, ‘Fantastic day’ and ‘very good event, I have made several useful connections, one of the most useful I have attended."