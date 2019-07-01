Bridlington Armed Forces Day

PICTURES: Honouring our heroes at Bridlington Armed Forces Day

All the pictures from a successful Armed Forces Day in Bridlington.

On Saturday, events began at 9am with Headlands School Tour de Bridlington, followed by the Freedom of Entry to the Royal Navy and Armed Forces Day Parade. The Alderson House summer fayre commensed after the parade at 12.30pm with a fun run at Headlands School.

Hundreds of people attended the events on Saturday to support the Armed Forces

