PHOTOS: Pupils take part in colour run to celebrate new opening at Flamborough Primary School

Pupils took part in a colour run as the new all weather path is “aimed at health, fitness and well-being for the children”, according Friends of Flamborough School committee member, Kate Locker. Local sports coaches were invited to the event to discuss what clubs are available for youngsters. The school are “very proud” of their latest addition and the event to officially open it was “brilliant and colourful.” Kate added: “A lot of fun was had by the children, teachers, teaching assistants and volunteers! The path will hopefully allow the children to get out everyday, whatever the weather, to go out and do the one mile a day challenge.” The path equates to a mile by going around it four times.

