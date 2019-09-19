school starters

PHOTOS: New starters in Bridlington this term

Do you remember your first day at school? These youngsters have experienced their first taste of life in the classroom this week.

Here's pictures taken in Bridlington at Quay Academy, Bay Primary School, Our Lady and Saint Peters School and Flamborough School.

Our Lady & Saint Peters School. PA1938-5

1. New Starters 2019

Our Lady & Saint Peters School. PA1938-5
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Flamborough School. PA1938-6

2. New Starters 2019

Flamborough School. PA1938-6
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bay Primary School red class. PA1938-4b

3. New Starters 2019

Bay Primary School red class. PA1938-4b
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Quay Academy. Durham University class. PA1938-1b

4. New Starters 2019

Quay Academy. Durham University class. PA1938-1b
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2