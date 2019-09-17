PHOTOS: Humpback whale sighted in Bridlington Bay

A humpback whale has been sighted in Bridlington Bay.

Ian Howard captured four images of the animal and shared them on social media yesterday afternoon (September 16).

Ian Howard

Bridlington Coastguard shared the sighting and a spokesperson said: "At the beginning of the summer we posted about dolphins which had been sighted in Bridlington Bay.

"Well it just gets better! Today just off Bempton Cliffs a humpback whale has been sighted!"

People on social media responded with how "amazing" and "fantastic" the sighting is.

Ian Howard