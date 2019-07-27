PHOTOS: Heroic Henry superhero walk on Bridlington beach in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital

Parents of one-year-old ‘Heroic Henry’, Shevonne and Ben Waines have organised a superhero walk to give to back the charity which cares for their son Henry and “saved his life time and time again”. The one-mile Superhero’s walk took place on Bridlington North Beach, on Saturday July 20, and has currently raised over £2,000. Henry has spent almost all of his short life in hospital, after he was born in November 2017 with a rare condition which affects his breathing, initially moving from Hull Royal Infirmary to Leeds and then to Great Ormond Street. After 15-months in hospital, the family finally returned home to Bridlington on January 30, 2019.

1. Heroic Henry Superhero Walk Heroic Henry Superhero Walk jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Heroic Henry Superhero Walk Meet the Waines from Great grand parents to little Henry. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1929-6c jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Heroic Henry Superhero Walk Edward Ball 4 and Alfie Cobbold 6 dressed up for the walk. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1929-6a jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Heroic Henry Superhero Walk The group taking part in the superhero walk. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1929-6g jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more