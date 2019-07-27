PHOTOS: Heroic Henry superhero walk on Bridlington beach in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital

Parents of one-year-old ‘Heroic Henry’, Shevonne and Ben Waines have organised a superhero walk to give to back the charity which cares for their son Henry and “saved his life time and time again”. The one-mile Superhero’s walk took place on Bridlington North Beach, on Saturday July 20, and has currently raised over £2,000. Henry has spent almost all of his short life in hospital, after he was born in November 2017 with a rare condition which affects his breathing, initially moving from Hull Royal Infirmary to Leeds and then to Great Ormond Street. After 15-months in hospital, the family finally returned home to Bridlington on January 30, 2019.
