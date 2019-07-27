Our little hero - Shevonne Ben and Henry. Picturtes by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1929-6d

PHOTOS: Heroic Henry superhero walk on Bridlington beach in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital

A group of people took part in a superhero walk last weekend to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Parents of one-year-old ‘Heroic Henry’, Shevonne and Ben Waines have organised a superhero walk to give to back the charity which cares for their son Henry and “saved his life time and time again”. The one-mile Superhero’s walk took place on Bridlington North Beach, on Saturday July 20, and has currently raised over £2,000. Henry has spent almost all of his short life in hospital, after he was born in November 2017 with a rare condition which affects his breathing, initially moving from Hull Royal Infirmary to Leeds and then to Great Ormond Street. After 15-months in hospital, the family finally returned home to Bridlington on January 30, 2019.

Meet the Waines from Great grand parents to little Henry.

Edward Ball 4 and Alfie Cobbold 6 dressed up for the walk.

The group taking part in the superhero walk.

