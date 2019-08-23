PHOTOS: Bridlington students celebrate collecting GCSE results in 17 pictures

Photos taken by Paul Atkinson on Thursday (August 22).

1. GCSE results day Headlands School students Koby Carvill and Declan Potts jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. GCSE results day Headlands School student Lattia Enns jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. GCSE results day Bridlington School student Rio Clarke jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. GCSE results day Bridlington School student Elise Jones jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more