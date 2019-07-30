PHOTOS: Bridlington RNLI open day raises £6,000

The annual RNLI open day was held at the boathouse with a variety of attractions and Mayor Liam Dealtry opened the event. Lifeboat press officer, Andy Brompton, said: "The weather was not good, but the day went well thanks to Bob Taylor and his team, who have put so much time and effort into this months fund raising events. Thanks also to our volunteer crew along with all those who helped through the day. And a big thank you to our star attraction Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor Liam Dealtry and his wife Mayoress Michelle Dealtry and of course the biggest thank you to all our supporters old and new."

1. Lifeboat Station Open Day This is the best job ever - Esmee Lownes, aged 12.

2. Lifeboat Station Open Day Fancy ago at Maggot Racing? Courtney Pattison and Jamie Pulfrey.

3. Lifeboat Station Open Day Matty Brumpton, 12, pictured with Lifeguard Rianna Manson.

4. Lifeboat Station Open Day Mayor Liam Dealtry opens the event.

