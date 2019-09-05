PHOTOS: BBC One comedy filming in Bridlington

Filming has started in Bridlington today for a BBC One comedy.

Scenes have been taken this morning for the fifth series of the Last Tango in Halifax. The BBC One comedy follows Alan Buttershaw and Celia Dawson, played by Derek Jocobi and Anne Reid, who are both widowed and in their seventies. After their respective grandsons put their profiles on a popular social-networking site, the two rediscover feelings for each other similar to the ones they had many decades earlier as teenagers.

