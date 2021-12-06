People walking to boost health and wellbeing as tough winter looms, new poll reveals

Getting some fresh air is the most popular motivating reason for walking, the new poll found.

As the area goes into another festive season overshadowed by the threat of Covid-19 and other seasonal viruses, getting some fresh air is the most popular motivating reason for walking for leisure.

It was cited by nearly seven out of ten walkers this area (68%), according to a poll conducted by YouGov for the Ramblers, Britain’s largest walking charity.

Enjoying being in nature would encourage 44% of Yorkshire respondents to walk, and 41% said getting off the sofa would encourage them to do so.

More than a third (35%) saw themselves as ‘health walkers’ who walked regularly to improve their health and wellbeing, whilst 29% saw themselves as ‘social walkers’ who walk to meet and chat with friends and family.

The Ramblers’ Walk Your Way in Winter campaign runs until the end of February 2022. Go to www.ramblers.org.uk/walkinwinter to find out more information.

Tom Platt, director of advocacy and operations for the Ramblers said: “Enjoying walking, connecting with nature, and getting fresh air are things that more of us than ever have valued since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and as we head into winter the Ramblers is here to inspire and encourage everyone to embrace the season and get the most out of being outdoors.