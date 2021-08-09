People asked to enter great sea views into Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society competition and be in with a chance of winning £500 voucher
Photographers in Bridlington still have time to enter their great images in the annual photography competition run by national maritime charity the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.
The competition, which closes on Tuesday, August 31, encourages people to submit images that capture the UK’s unique relationship with the sea, including its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, harbours and ports.
The society is asking individuals to look back through their photo albums and submit images old and new, with the winner receiving a £500 photographic equipment voucher.
A spokesman said: “To enter the competition, individuals can submit their photographs through the dedicated form at shipwreckedmariners.org.uk/photography-competition-2021.”
Captain Justin Osmond RN, said: “The last year has been a tough time for us all and especially for the key workers within the maritime industry, so it has been great to see so many people engage with the competition and celebrate both our maritime history and seafaring community.
“Having seen the standard of entries so far this year, we are undoubtedly set for another extremely challenging judging process, with the outstanding winning images revealed in September.”