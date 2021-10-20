Part of St Oswald Road will be closed next month to allow for new telegraph pole intallation
Part of St Oswald Road in Bridlington will be closed to trough traffic on Tuesday, November 16.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:20 pm
The move (between the junction of Queensgate and Number 10a) is to allow for new telegraph pole intallation which is expected to be completed in two days.
The alternative route for traffic affected by the closure will be via Queensgate, Fortyfoot, Priory Crescent and St Oswald Road. Diversion signs will be in place.