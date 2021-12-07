Packed weekend of events during Old Bridlingtonian Club’s annual reunion

Old Bridlingtonians club president Tim Kench (right) shakes hands with president-elect Jim Ezard during the dinner at the Expanse Hotel.

The weekend started with the usual get-together on Friday evening in the Marine Bar of the Expanse Hotel.

The gathering included some who started school 50 years ago in 1971, and a large group who started in 1966, 55 years ago.

On the Saturday afternoon a group of OBs gathered at Bridlington Cenotaph for a short Remembrance Service led by Martin Barmby.

At the well-attended AGM, held in the Cooper Lounge at the Expanse, Jim Ezard was elected president, Peter Elliott as magazine editor and Douglas Robinson as examiner of accounts. Two vacancies on the committee were filled by John Blythe and Alan Fumagalli, who, like all the others, were elected unanimously.

Saturday evening saw the highlight of the weekend, with 88 OBs present at the annual dinner in the Seymour Suite of the Expanse Hotel, where the setting, food and service were excellent.

Throughout dinner club ppresident Tim Kench took wine with many carefully chosen groups, and following the Loyal Toast, Roddy Watson proposed the toast to the president and the OB Club. Tim then responded, giving us a report of his three years in office.

There followed a rousing rendition of the 2021 version of the School Song “Now No More”, with verses written by John Lepper and sung by Peter Thompson, accompanied by Todd Johnson.

Tim’s final duty was to hand over the chain of office to incoming president Jim Ezard, who then gave the toast to the school and staff.

Toastmaster for the evening was Daren Wilkinson.

Details of membership of the OB Club, open to all former students and staff of Bridlington School, can be found on the Club website at www.oldbridlingtonianclub.org.uk or by contacting the Membership and Subscription Secretary Paul Gibson at [email protected]