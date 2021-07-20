Packed programme of summer events under way at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has developed a range of summer activities.

This Sunday (July 25), there will be a Car Rally by the Yorkshire Morgan Car Club, along with Punch and Judy shows, and Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre, featuring Toad.

There will be regular events on Sundays throughout the summer.

Mondays will see Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre, featuring King Kong. On Tuesdays, The featured theme will be ‘Around the Woods in 80 Days’.

These are outdoor performances, inviting visitors behind the scenes to join in with fun activities in their woodland home.

Visitors will be able to unleash their creative side and get stuck in with silly outdoor crafts, games and activities, all inspired by the wonderful woodland grounds at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Wednesdays will include magic shows and face painting, and on Thursdays, Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre return with Treasure Island.

Fridays are the day for Wildcats : a chance to create weird and wonderful pictures with natural materials.

Visitors will need to pre-book their pod via the Welcome Centre for the Rusticus Woodland Theatre events, Magic Shows and Punch and Judy shows.