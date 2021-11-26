Packed programme of festive events organised in Bridlington’s Old Town throughout December

The festivities will begin this Sunday (November 28) which will include a countdown and lights switch-on with Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealty (pictured right).

The festivities will begin this Sunday (November 28 – The First Sunday of Advent) which will include a countdown and lights switch-on at the Old Town Christmas Tree at 4pm with Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealty, which is funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID.

Locals can also experience a lantern walk, street entertainment including Bridlington Pipe Band; Bridlington Excelsior Band; Coastal Voices; A Steam Organ; Accordionist; Punch and Judy; Walking Jazz Band, Driffield Town Crier, Children’s Victorian-style rides and Morris Dancing.

In another first – A Merchants’ Market – comprising of traders solely from Bridlington and Old Town area – will be selling their wares in period costume from stalls along the High Street.

Then, throughout December, restaurants and pubs will join in the festivities to bring visitors to the Old Town with their own special events – such as Ghost-themed Evenings with Bridlington Paranormal Investigations and musical entertainment.

The Winter Festival will also feature Late Night Shopping Events on Thursdays, culminating with another Street Festival on Friday, December 19, when High Street will again be closed – this will include much of the above, with a lovely Christmassy atmosphere, but the highlight will be a Steam Punk Parade mid-afternoon.

Martyn Coltman, joint chair of ROBOT said he ‘was so excited at the prospects for a month-long series of events and opportunities to increase footfall to Old Town and to bring sustainable long term benefits to the whole area’.