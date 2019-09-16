Owls about that! – two chicks fledge

Staff at RSPB Bempton Cliffs are celebrating after two barn owl chicks managed to reach fledging age.

This was the first time barn owls have successfully bred at the nature reserve.

Special nest boxes had been installed at the site six years ago with the aim of encouraging barn owls to breed on the cliff top reserve. However, until this year, they had only provided a home to a pair of kestrels as well as stock doves.

Bempton Cliffs site warden Dave Aitken said: “To finally have a pair use one of the two boxes is a real joy, and a very small conservation victory for this much-loved farmland species.”