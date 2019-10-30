Opening hours cut at Bridlington GP surgery

The opening hours of a Bridlington GP surgery have been cut.

Wolds View Primary Care Centre, located at Bridlington Hospital, will be open from 8am until 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, with effect from November 1.

This means a cut of 17 and a half hours from the previous opening times which enabled residents to visit the surgery on evenings, until 9pm, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It was also open from 8am-1pm on Saturday and Sundays.

The changes have been made by the City Health Care Partnership CIC and NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG. A spokesperson from City Health Care Partnership CIC, who run the service, said: “The change to Wolds View’s core opening hours will help to avoid service duplication, manage GP capacity across the town and bring the practice in line with core opening times of other GP surgeries in Bridlington.

“Wolds View patients will continue to have access to routine primary care appointments seven days a week, including at evenings and weekends, which are booked through the practice as they are now.

“These include routine ‘Improving Access’ appointments on Saturday and Sunday mornings at Wolds View and, as part of the newly established Bridlington Primary Care Network (which

includes all six GP practices in Bridlington), Wolds View is also offering a range of Extended Access appointments at evenings and weekends including GP telephone, cervical smear, MSK and online/video consultations to meet local clinical need.”

Health care services will be provided Yorkshire Health Partners, for routine prebookable face to face appointments with a GP, Push Doctor, GP Out of Hours and NHS 111.