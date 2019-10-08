'One of a kind' and 'much needed resource' officially opened at Bridlington Hospital

A "one of a kind" multipurpose space has officially been opened at Bridlington Hospital.

Chief Executive Simon Morritt, who started with the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in August, opened the new 'Wellbeing Space' at the town's hospital on Thursday October 3.

Simon Morritt opening the space

The multipurpose space has been created for staff at Bridlington Hospital, to use free of charge, on the Waters Ward which has been out of use for some time.

The initiative was founded by the trusts Wellbeing Team following a survey which established that staff at Bridlington Hospital wanted to do more to improve and support their health and wellbeing.

Upon cutting the ribbon to unveil the space, Chief Executive Simon Morritt, said: "This is a one of a kind space and a much needed resource for staff here in Bridlington and for the trust.

"The occupational health and wellbeing service is absolutely committed to provide well being services for its staff because we want staff to be as well as they can to provide the best possible care for our patients.

The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Service staff, who led the project, Rachel Marson, Karen OConnell and Carol Dickinson

"We are absolutely delighted that the first well being space is here in Bridlington."

The former ward will now be used for fitness classes, workshops and a space where staff can go and exercise using the equipment provided. Basic gym equipment including mats, weights, ladders, cones and hoops were purchased with funding from a staff benefits grant.

Activfirst will also be providing providing circuit training classes and Esme Short will be providing yoga classes, which she says "isn't Instagram yoga".

Mr Morritt added: "I think we know the NHS is about improving the health of the population and to help people feel better. We forget that a significant proportion of that population actually work for the National Health Service.

Yoga instructor Esme Short will be providing classes

"Therefore we have a duty of care to look after the health and wellbeing of our staff so this space and facility, which is a multipurpose area, can provide workshops, classes and work with partners in Bridlington to put on those activities.

"It is a great opportunity to back up those words about looking after health and wellbeing of our staff. These are stressful times for people and are very tired and work very hard so having an opportunity to take advantage of a space like is is fantastic. "

The Wellbeing Team, which is part of the York Teaching Hospital NHS foundation Trust’s Occupational Health and Wellbeing Department provide health checks, lifestyle workshops, seminars and resources for staff at Bridlington Hospital.

Both Activfirst and the Trust’s wellbeing team are working together to encourage people to do more physical activity to improve their physical and mental wellbeing, something that is so important to help us all manage our health and wellbeing in today’s busy working lifestyles.

Actifirst staff members Jenna Leach and Ed Grady

The chief executive also gave special thanks to the staff at Bridlington Hospital who have helped to make the Wellbeing Space possible including Jo Southwell, Andy Betts, Susie Jackson, Sian Pickering, David Biggins, Kevin Hobson, Rebekah Walkington, Sarah Goldsmith, Franco Villiani, Tim Crossland, Andy Crossland, Bridget Bean, Gale Pether and Bill Taylor.

The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Service staff, who led the project, were also thanked including Karen O’connell, Gayna Wallis, Rachel Marson and Carol Dickinson.