Old Bridlingtonians gather at The Cenotaph to remember those from the school who died in conflict

A group of Old Bridlingtonians (OB) held a service at The Cenotaph on Saturday (December 4) to pay tribute to The Fallen and specifically to remember two OBs from WW2 during the Annual Reunion. Photo courtesy of Mike Wilson

A group of Old Bridlingtonians (OB) held a service at The Cenotaph on Saturday to pay tribute to school’s fallen and specifically to remember two OBs from WW2 during the annual reunion weekend.

One is named on the memorial, Lt Robert Kemplay Hawkins, and the other, Captain James Frances Dawson Mills, is named only on the school’s WW2 Memorial.

Lt Hawkins was born December 1913, the son of Philip and Fanny Hawkins. His father was a chemist at 200 Quay Road. He was at school from 1921 to 1931, after which he became a teacher.

During the Battle of El Alamein, his vehicle ran over a landmine which caused him multiple injuries and the loss of use of his right arm. After being invalided out of the army he returned to teaching in Bridlington. He eventually died of his wounds on 26 December 1946.

Captain Mills was born in March 1915, the only child of Francis and Annie Mills of 22 York Road Beverley. He attended Bridlington School from 1923 to 1928.

He arrived in Java in February 1942, by March 2 they had been captured by the Japanese and became a prisoner of war (POW).

He died in a Japanese POW camp on 3 July 1945, aged 30. He has no known grave and is commemorated on Bridlington Schools WW2 memorial, the Kranji Memorial in Singapore but not this memorial as he was not a resident of Bridlington.

The special OB memorial services have been held at the WW1 Memorial Gym since 2014 in the school grounds.