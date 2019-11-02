Old Bridlingtonian Club branch meeting at college

The annual reunion of the Cambridge Branch of the Old Bridlingtonian Club was held on Saturday, October 19 at Peterhouse, Cambridge, the first time since 2012 that the event had taken place in college.

Following an excellent lunch in the Upper Hall, complemented by wines from the college cellar, retiring chairman Andrew Calvert invested new chairman Roddy Watson with the chain of office. Roddy then proposed the toast to the OB Club, which was responded to in customary fine fashion by club president Tim Kench.

After the formal proceedings were concluded, the company adjourned to the nearby Eagle pub where conversation continued until well into the evening.

The next event in the Old Bridlingtonian Club calendar will be the Annual Reunion at Bridlington, which runs from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 December.

Full details of this or any of the Club’s events can be found in the new edition of the OB magazine, on the club website at www.oldbridlingtonianclub.org.uk or by contacting the Secretary at obclubsec@gmail.com.