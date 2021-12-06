Oh yes it is! Aladdin pantomime fun expected at Spotlight Theatre venue

Spotlight Theatre

The pantomime will take place on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 at 7.30pm and Sunday, December 19 at 2.30pm.

Further performances will be held on Monday, December 20, Tuesday, December 21, Wednesday, December 22, Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28, Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30 (all at 7.30pm).

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 for children under 16.

A spotlight spokesman said: “Aladdin, one of the most magical pantomimes ever written, tells the story of a streetwise boy from Shanghai who finds a strange lamp at the market with hidden powers.

“But the wicked wizard Abanazar wants to steal Aladdin’s magic lamp to help him become the most powerful wizard in the world.

“He also wants to kidnap the beautiful Princess and make her his bride!

“Follow Aladdin’s adventures as he gets entangled in the struggle between good and evil… and we get the answers to these important questions.

“Will the Princess tell her father the Emperor of Abanazar’s evil plot?

“Will Aladdin save the day and find true love?

“Will the Widow Twanky ever get her washing done?

“You’ll have to sit back, clap your hands, cheer, boo and enjoy the story to find out.”