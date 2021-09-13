Office for National Statistics data reveals East Riding’s tragic suicide toll

121 people were registered as having died by suicide in the East Riding between 2018 and 2020. Photo (posed by model): PA Images

Office for National Statistics data shows 121 people were registered as having died by suicide in the East Riding between 2018 and 2020 – the latest available data.

It means the suicide rate in the area was 13.7 per 100,000 people over the period.

That was in line with between 2017 and 2019, and higher than the rate across England and Wales of 10.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

Separate figures show the number of suicide deaths registered across the two nations fell by 8.2% from 5,691 in 2019 to 5,224 in 2020 – though the ONS warned the decrease may have been caused by several factors including a delay in registrations during the pandemic.

Samaritans is urging the Government to account for the “strong connection” between economic deprivation and suicide into its post-pandemic economic recovery plans.

The Local Government Association said suicide prevention was a public health priority and every council had a suicide prevention plan in place.

David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “Councils are already working closely with schools, railway operators, businesses, hospitals and the police to prevent suicide and help those affected by it.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said its mental health recovery action plan targets those most affected by the pandemic.