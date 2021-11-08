Obituary: Tributes paid to long-time Bridlington Harbour worker Raymond Senior

Former Bridlington Harbour worker Raymond Senior.

Before his retirement Mr Senior had worked for Bridlington Harbour for nearly 40 years.

Mr Senior was born in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, but lived most of his life in the West Yorkshire town of Dewsbury where he spent most of his working life as a spinner in one of the many woolen mills.

For a number of years he was a member of the local unit of the Royal Engineers TA reaching the rank of Corporal.

His work with the TA involved everything from explosive demolition to the building of bridges as well as the usual duties of a combat soldier.

One of his regular tasks was manning the safety boat when they were working over water.

He moved to Bridlington more than 40 years ago when his parents moved closer to his mum’s sisters and brother, helping take care of them in their latter years.

The first job he was offered was as the ice plant operator on the harbour and since then has undertaken a number of roles from watchkeeper to dredger crew (sailing with it as deckhand to a number of harbours along the coast) in fact for one summer season he was the ferry man on the row boat across the harbour.

Over the years Mr Senior was proud of the many friends he made among the harbour community not just amongst his fellow harbour staff but also the fishermen, harbour shop keepers, local harbour users and holiday makers alike.

After his retirement when Mr Senior visited the harbour it always took time as he caught up with his many friends.

Although he was a quiet man he would always try to help people should he be asked by family or friends rarely did he refuse a request if he could help.

Though he didn’t marry, family and friends were important to Mr Senior and he looked forward to the times he could spend with them.