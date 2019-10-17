'Nothing untoward' in incident at Bridlington nursery

Humberside Police are "satisfied that there was nothing untoward" following an CCTV appeal from a children's nursery in Bridlington.

Earlier this afternoon, the force released an image of an unknown woman who had reportedly attempted to collect a child from a Bridlington nursery.

Officers were called shortly after 1.30pm yesterday (October 16) with reports of the incident. The nursery did not allow the child to go with her and the woman reportedly left the area.

Following the CCTV appeal, Detective Inspector Simon Vickers said: “Thank you everyone that got in touch following our earlier appeal about an incident at a nursery in Bridlington yesterday, Wednesday 16 October.

“We have spoken to the woman pictured and we are satisfied that there was nothing untoward.

“I would also like to thank the nursery for their vigilance in this instance, this was a call with good intent and we are pleased that they raised their concerns to us so that we could make enquiries to ensure that no child is at risk.”