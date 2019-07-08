‘Not every hero wears a cape’ - who will you nominate for the local hero award?

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is asking members of the public to nominate their local hero.

The Local Hero Award celebrates bravery and courage, and the winner will be honoured at the Service’s Recognition Awards on Friday November 22, 2019.

Members of the public are being asked to think of someone they know, which could be a family member, friend or colleague who they feel has acted in a heroic manner and deserves the Local Hero Award, this year sponsored by Capsticks.

Chris Blacksell, Chief Fire Officer at Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This annual event recognises the great achievements of individuals and teams who have made a positive impact on the organisation or, have made a difference to improving the safety of people in our communities.

"For the Local Hero Award, we are asking people to nominate someone they think has behaved in a heroic manner to put the safety of others first.”

Nominations received will be judged by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service’s Strategic Leadership Team. The top three nominations will be invited to attend the Awards evening where the winner will be announced.

Nominations can be made here.

Alternatively, if you would like a nomination pack by post: Email: corporatecommunication@humbersidefire.gov.uk or telephone: 01482 567423

The closing date for nominations is Saturday August 31, 2019.