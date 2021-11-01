North Yorkshire Fire crews rescue person trapped in caravan at Wrelton, Pickering

Fire crews responded to an unusual incident on Saturday when a caravan overturned in Wrelton.

The incident occurred at lunchtime on Saturday October 30.

The incident, which occurred at 12.02 on Saturday October 30, saw crews from both Pickering and Malton responding to a report of a caravan that had over turned with 1 person trapped inside.

They stabilised the caravan and cut away a panel to allow access to the trapped casualty and provided first aid assistance whilst awaiting the arrival of ambulance crews.

The casualty was then transported to hospital via road ambulance.

