North Wolds Lions’ Santa set to tour 21 villages in the Bridlington area – starting on December 13

The North Wolds Lions will be taking Santa around 21 villages in the area.

A major change this year is that the sleigh with the elves will not be touring villages knocking on doors with collection buckets.

Instead, Santa will be arriving at certain designated points in the 21 villages.

Santa will start the tour of the area on Monday (December 13). He will be at Buckton crossroads at 6pm, Bempton main road/school at 6.20pm and Sewerby lay-by at 6.45pm.

On Tuesday, December 14 Santa will visit Grindale pond at 6pm, Boynton crossroads at 6.15pm and Rudston’s Bosville Arms/Eastgate at 6.30pm.

On Wednesday, December 15 he will be at Thwing crossroads at 6pm, Foxholes Eastfield Estate at 6.30pm, Wold Newton bus stop at 6.50pm and Burton Fleming pub lay-by at 7.15pm.

On Thursday, December 16 the Lions team will be visiting Carnaby (Ferns Farm) at 6pm, Haisthorpe lay-by at 6.15pm, Thornholme garage at 6.25pm, Burton Agnes (Station Road/ Martin Close) at 6.30pm and St Quintin Arms, Harpham at 7pm.

On Friday, December 17 Santa will be visiting Skipsea green/school at 6pm, Ulrome Village Hall at 6.30pm, Lissett crossroads at 6.45pm, Barmston Black Bull at 7pm and Fraisthorpe visitor centre at 7.20pm.

Santa will conclude his tour of the area with a visit to Flamborough. This will take place between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, December 19 at the Dog and Duck Square and The Green.

A North Wolds Lions spokesman said: “Santa will be arriving at designated places in each village for five to 10 minutes to hand out sweets to any children who are there to welcome him.

“The times will be approximate depending on numbers.

“The elves will have collecting buckets for voluntary donations at the meeting points.”