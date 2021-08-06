North Wolds Lions ramp up funding to skate park
North Wolds Lions Club has presented a cheque to support a skate park.
North Wolds Lions Club has presented a cheque to support a skate park.
A spokesman said: “Each year, the president of the North Wolds Lions Club has the chance to present a sum of money from his honorarium to a charity of his choice.
“This year it was to the Driffield Skate Park which takes in aspiring Olympic skateboarders from many of the villages in the North Wolds area.”
Pictured above are North Wolds Lions president Paul Richardson and Lion Annabelle Sach presenting the cheque for £500 to Lucy Fletcher of the Driffield Skate Park with two budding Olympic skateboarders looking on.