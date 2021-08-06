North Wolds Lions ramp up funding to skate park

North Wolds Lions President Paul Richardson and Lion Annabelle Sach present the cheque for £500 to Lucy Fletcher of the Driffield Skate Park with two budding Olympic skateboarders looking on. Photo submitted

North Wolds Lions Club has presented a cheque to support a skate park.

A spokesman said: “Each year, the president of the North Wolds Lions Club has the chance to present a sum of money from his honorarium to a charity of his choice.

“This year it was to the Driffield Skate Park which takes in aspiring Olympic skateboarders from many of the villages in the North Wolds area.”