North Wolds Club members reunited at annual changeover dinner in Carnaby

Members of the North Wolds Lions Club were reunited on Tuesday, July 13 for their annual Changeover Dinner at Manor Court Hotel, Carnaby.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:40 am
Pictured ahead of the North Wolds Lions event are (from left to right): Lion President Paul Richardson, Past President Mike Sellers, Past President Peter Kalesnikovs, Past President Keith Harris. Seated (from left to right) are Lion Joanna Richardson, Lion Annabelle Sach and Lion Katie Goodwin.

The outgoing president was Paul Richardson, who agreed to do a second year as the Lions activities have been curtailed over the year due to Covid.

The during the dinner the club inducted its newest member Katie Goodwin who was sponsored Lion Annabelle Sach.

Katie Goodwin (centre) receives her membership certificates from sponsor Lion Annabelle Sach, overseen by the club president Lion Paul Richardson.