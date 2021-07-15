North Wolds Club members reunited at annual changeover dinner in Carnaby
Members of the North Wolds Lions Club were reunited on Tuesday, July 13 for their annual Changeover Dinner at Manor Court Hotel, Carnaby.
The outgoing president was Paul Richardson, who agreed to do a second year as the Lions activities have been curtailed over the year due to Covid.
The during the dinner the club inducted its newest member Katie Goodwin who was sponsored Lion Annabelle Sach.