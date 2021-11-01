Normal services resume – Network Rail completes major signalling upgrades at Bridlington

Between Friday, October 22 and Sunday, October 31, the 65-lever frame at Bridlington South signal box was upgraded to a modern control panel to improve reliability and reduce unplanned disruption for passengers. photo by Paul Morrison

Between Friday, October 22 and Sunday, October 31, the 65-lever frame at Bridlington South signal box was upgraded to a modern control panel to improve reliability and reduce unplanned disruption for passengers.

Although the iconic levers were taken out of action, changes to the programme of work meant they were able to remain in place inside the signal box.

During the nine days, the new control panel was successfully installed and older mechanical signals next to the track were replaced with modern colour light ones. Work also took place to renew around 1.2km of track.

The new control panel installed at Bridlington South signal box.

Carrying out both pieces of work in just nine days reduces future disruption to services and means passengers can benefit from the improvements much quicker.

Train services resumed this morning (Monday, November 1) as planned.

The signalling system tells train drivers when it is safe to proceed and what route their train will take. It is essential for keeping trains a safe distance away from each other and for reducing delays.

Chris Gee, operations director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “After the signal box and lever frame were listed just before this vital work started, we had to make some last-minute changes to the planned project. By relocating the new control panel within the signal box, we were able to bring a more modern, reliable railway for passengers, keep the much-loved equipment in place and make sure trains resumed on time.