Nominations now open for YMCA new volunteer awards - how to nominate your favourite

Nominations are now open for the inaugural Community and Volunteer Awards which will be held during Volunteers' Week on June 5 at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough.

There are 12 different awards including Best Neighbourhood Volunteer, Inspirational Volunteer and The Venerable Volunteer. There are awards available for individuals, groups and organisations so do take a look. For full details on the categories and to make a nomination, follow this link



Nominations close on May 13th and a group of independent judges will then have the difficult task of selecting winners. This doesn't leave long to get nominations in but the good news is making a nomination shouldn't take more than about 10 minutes.

For more information on the event or to book tickets follow this link

