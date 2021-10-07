Nine village halls earn prestigious accolades

Nine village halls were awarded Hallmark certificates at the meeting organised by the East Riding Village Halls Network.Nine village halls were awarded Hallmark certificates at the meeting organised by the East Riding Village Halls Network.

The certificates demonstrate that the participating halls had reached a high level of efficiency and were being run competently.

Seaton Ross, Sutton on Derwent, Barmby Moor, Newbald, Kilham, Brandsburton, Tickton, Burton Pidsea, and Gilberdyke village halls were presented with the accolade during an event at Bishop Burton village hall.

There are 93 member halls throughout the whole of the East Riding, providing important facilities to village communities.

ERVHN’s Hallmark co-ordinator John Newlove said at the meeting: “We are very pleased with how many of the village halls in the East Riding have achieved the high standards of Hallmark, a nationally recognised accreditation.

“It recognises the hard work and dedication from volunteers involved in running the halls.”

A spokesman added: “ERVHN is a charity organisation run by volunteers to support the many volunteers who run community halls in the East Riding. Though monthly meetings have been presented on Zoom during the lockdown this was the first time village hall representatives were able to meet in person since March 2020.

“This meeting gave help in drafting appropriate policy documents – important for day to day running and vital for grant applications.

“Visitors relished being able to meet face-to-face and exchange ideas and information in a lively workshop that tackled complaints scenarios and demonstrated the need for halls to have a policy in place.