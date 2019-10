Humberside Police are appealing to find the next of kin of a 46-year-old man.

Joseph Innes, who also goes by the name of O’Rouke, died on Wednesday, September 25 in Bridlington.

Police believe he may have family in the Merseyside area.

A spokesperson said: "We have been unsuccessful in locating Mr Innes’ next of kin and are asking for anyone who can help us find his relations to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 286 25/09/19."