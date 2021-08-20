New website is showcasing the various clubs, societies, leisure services available across Bridlington

Many of the activities featured on the www.bridlingtonhub.org website usually cost very little money and can be great ways for families to spend their time constructively.

Nick Watson created the site after moving to Bridlington. He had been looking for interesting things to do with his partner and their 23 year old son.

He said: “After several days searching the internet I came up with quite a long list of clubs, societies, volunteering opportunities and other leisure activities.

“I’ve been a regular visitor to family over the past 30 years so I wasn’t starting from a point of complete ignorance and have spent time already doing several things on the lists such as rambling, kite flying and fossil hunting. Now that Covid restrictions have been lifted and we are still in the holidays, people might find the website useful for finding things to do, often for very little money.

“I see the website as a free resource for residents and visitors that can be expanded and something that young people can turn to for interesting things to do.”