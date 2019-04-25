New 'star volunteer' awards event launched - nominations wanted now

Groups and organisations which rely on volunteers are being urged to nominate individuals and teams for a new Community and Volunteering Awards event which will take place at the YMCA Theatre during National Volunteers Week on June 5.

YMCA Scarborough has teamed-up with Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind to organise the Awards evening which will recognise the amazing contributions of volunteers across Scarborough and Ryedale.

The evening promises to be a wonderful celebration with award presentations across 12 categories, entertainment and a great opportunity to meet other people who dedicate their time to supporting our communities.

Martin Froggett from the YMCA said: “There are so many services offered locally which could not function without the support of volunteers. The YMCA is one of these, and we are delighted to be leading and hosting this inaugural Awards evening.”

“Last year, 76 volunteers contributed more than 7,000 hours at the YMCA in Scarborough - imagine how many hours are given in total across Scarborough and Ryedale and what impact this has on local people - for those volunteering as well as those they are helping.”

People get involved in volunteering for many different reasons. For some it is an opportunity to learn new skills, while for others, it is a chance to pass on skills to others. For many, volunteering offers friendship and interaction with others, at the same time as helping a cause which matters to them personally.

"For younger people, volunteering can be an accessible method of gaining experience which they cannot otherwise gain, and which can help in further and higher education, as well as job-hunting.

Volunteering can take many forms, and in some cases, may not even be thought of as volunteering at all.

These might include helping a neighbour with their shopping, showing a friend’s parent how to use their smartphone, coaching a sport team, or doing a bit of gardening down at the Village Hall.

At the YMCA, volunteers can get involved in running activities, marketing, fundraising, technical theatre, customer-service, governance and more. Some volunteers have been supporting the YMCA for more than 40 years, but more are needed to join the team.

If you know an individual or a team who gives their time freely and makes a real difference to their community, nominate them for one of 12 different awards, including Best Neighbourhood Volunteer, Inspirational Volunteer and The Venerable Volunteer.

Nomination forms are available online, at www.ymcascarborough.uk/communities and the deadline for nominations is Monday May 13

Shortlisted nominees and those who have nominated them will be invited to attend the Awards Evening on 5th June, where awards will be presented to those who have been chosen by the independent judging panel.

Organisations wishing to get involved in the event should contact Martin Froggett at the YMCA at communities@ymcascarborough.uk

