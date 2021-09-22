New spiritual and wellbeing course to be held at the Key Centre behind Christ Church

Christ Church Bridlington is preparing to run a course on the origins of faith, spiritual connection and personal wellbeing.

The course will be held every Wednesday night from 7pm, starting on Wednesday, September 29 running until Wednesday, November 19.

The event, held in the Key Centre at the back of the church, will offer ‘spiritual well-being, a sense of calmness, while a feeling of inclusion will be found’.

A spokesman said: “Have you been affected by the pandemic, are you feeling bewildered or spiritually low?

“Then this course could be what you are looking for.

“It involves two hours per week over several weeks, is totally free and refreshments are included. People can duck out at any time if the course not for them.”

For more details about the course call the office on 01262 404101 leaving their name and telephone number.