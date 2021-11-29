New online booking system for Spring chalet bookings at Bridlington

The Spring chalet lets will run from 26 March, 2022 for eight weeks. Photo courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council

The Coastal Services team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced the launch of online bookings for the popular chalets at Bridlington for Spring, 2022.

The Spring lets will run from March 26, for eight weeks and are priced as follows:

North Marine Drive and Princess Mary Promenade Chalets: £372

Seabird Chalets and Southcliffe Chalets and Pods: £475

Online bookings will be available from 9am on Friday, December 3.

Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, coastal, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we are now able to launch an online booking service for our chalets, and I know that it will prove hugely popular.

“We will issue details of when and how to book for next summer very shortly.”

Visit https://eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/book-a-chalet for more details. For those unable to book online, call the Coastal Services office on 01262 678255 from 9:30am on December 3.