New online booking system for Spring chalet bookings at Bridlington
The Coastal Services team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced the launch of online bookings for the popular chalets at Bridlington for Spring, 2022.
The Spring lets will run from March 26, for eight weeks and are priced as follows:
North Marine Drive and Princess Mary Promenade Chalets: £372
Seabird Chalets and Southcliffe Chalets and Pods: £475
Online bookings will be available from 9am on Friday, December 3.
Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, coastal, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we are now able to launch an online booking service for our chalets, and I know that it will prove hugely popular.
“We will issue details of when and how to book for next summer very shortly.”
Visit https://eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/book-a-chalet for more details. For those unable to book online, call the Coastal Services office on 01262 678255 from 9:30am on December 3.
However, chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability.