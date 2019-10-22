New novel brings Brid’s past to book

A new historical novel has brought Bridlington’s past back to life.

Allegiance of Blood, written by Mark Turnbull, recreates the drama and dangers of England’s political turmoil during the civil war from 1642.

Mr Turnbull said: “Helmsley Castle started my fascination with the civil war 30 years ago.

“The British Civil War is an overlooked era that’s coming back to the fore through the political turmoil of the 21st century. “Part of the story is set in Bridlington when the Queen is fired at by Parliament’s ships, and she runs into the bombardment to save her dog.”

