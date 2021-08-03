New LIVE! In Bridlington event set to raise funds for local projects

The first LIVE! In Bridlington gig will welcome York band Bull on Friday, August 20. Photo submitted

LIVE! In Bridlington launches a new music event later this month – showcasing the brightest emerging talent from Yorkshire while raising funds for local community groups and causes.

The project will be hosted in the newly refurbished venue space at The Black Lion, in Bridlington’s Old Town.

Funds raised from each event will go towards the various projects organised by Bridlington charity The Hinge Centre. The first gig will welcome York band Bull on Friday, August 20.

A spokesman said: “The band has been making waves across the UK, recently becoming the first band from York to sign for a major record label since Shed Seven. The band penned a deal with EMI Records, releasing the debut album ‘Discover Effortless Living’ in March.

“Support on the night comes from Bridlington stalwarts Edge of 13, recently back from a five-year hiatus, plus Hull band The Avenues.”

Tickets are available online at theticketsellers.co.uk on a ‘pay what you can’ basis with a suggested donation of £3 – although gig goers are welcome to make a larger donation where they can.