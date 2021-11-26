New legal measures introduced to protect poultry and captive birds from avian flu risks

Poultry owners are being asked to take measures to protect their birds.

A legal requirement for people across the East Riding who keep chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese and captive birds to house their birds will start on Monday (November 29).

While there has not been an outbreak of avian influenza in East Riding since 2014, there has recently been several confirmed outbreaks of the H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in Great Britain, including in North Yorkshire.

Outbreaks of avian influenza are more common in the winter months due to the migration of wild birds. It is a disease that mainly affect birds, although it can also affect humans and other mammals.

The risk to human health is very low and it does not pose a food safety risk but people should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find.

An East Riding of East Council spokesperson said: “A confirmed outbreak can be devastating with infected birds having to be culled, exclusion measures put in place and restrictions on trade.

“The East Riding is within the national avian influenza prevention zone, which was introduced in November, this already requires all keepers of poultry and captive birds to take biosecurity measures and keep records.

“Bird keepers should bird keepers should house or net all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds

“They should also cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds, and keep a close watch on birds for any signs of disease and report any very sick birds or unexplained deaths to a vet.”

Councillor Kerri Harold, portfolio holder for public health and tackling inequalities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “It is vitally important that all owners of poultry and captive birds take the necessary steps and have good biosecurity measures in place to protect their birds and are vigilant for signs of the disease.

“All poultry keepers have an important role in preventing outbreaks of bird flu as an outbreak of the disease in a backyard flock has the same devastating implications as an outbreak on a commercial farm.”

For more information go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/pests-dogs-and-animals/animal-disease-control