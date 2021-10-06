New figures reveal 161 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in the East Riding

A total of 37,718 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 5 (Tuesday), up from 37,557 on Monday. Photo: PA Images

A total of 37,718 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 5 (Tuesday), up from 37,557 on Monday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,049 over the period, to 7,967,985.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 817 people had died in the area by October 5 (Tuesday) – up from 816 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on seven the previous week.They were among 12,013 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

The national total number of deaths reported today may include a number which were unreported yesterday due to a delay from one data source.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.